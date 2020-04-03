Obituaries » Danny D. Shinkle

Services will be private.

Danny Dale Shinkle born February 12, 1947 in Hamilton Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth hospital Florence on April 3, 2020 at 73 years of age. Danny was a member if the Ironworkers Local #44. He also worked at the Boone County Animal Shelter. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish, and loved spending time with his family. Danny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy Shinkle. 2 sons, Fritz and Les Shinkle and 2 daughters, Ginny Turner and Melissa Pottinger. He had 10 grandchildren that he adored. We will have a private graveside service at the Petersburg Cemetary. We are asking if you would like to donate, please donate to the Boone County Animal Shelter. 5643 Idlewild Rd. Burlington, Ky. 41005.