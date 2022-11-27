Obituaries » Daniel W. Riesenbeck

Burial Date: December 2, 2022

Daniel “Dan” Wayne Riesenbeck, 68, of Walton, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Covington, KY, on August 31, 1954, Dan was the son of the late Ted and Dollie Riesenbeck. He was a 1972 graduate of Lloyd High School and was a brick mason by trade. Dan enjoyed fishing, reading books, doing puzzles and going to the racetrack to bet on horses. He was very knowledgeable and could talk about history and politics for hours. Dan also loved hiking and camping at Red River Gorge. He will be remembered fondly for his free spirit and sense of humor. While he had no children of his own, he was deeply loved by his nieces and nephews who will always know him as “Uncle Dan.” In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother: Teddy Riesenbeck. Dan is survived by his brothers: Robert (Bobbi Lynn) Riesenbeck and Dennis (Julee) Riesenbeck; sister: Denise (Joe) Forsythe; nephews: Jamie Iles and Brenden Riesenbeck; nieces: Devon Riesenbeck and Rylyn Riesenbeck and great-nieces: Lexie Iles and Ashley Iles. A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Dan’s name to Mentoring Plus, P.O. 72202, Newport, KY 41072 or at MentoringPlus.org.