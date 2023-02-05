Obituaries » Daniel W. Orta, Jr.

Burial Date: February 11, 2023 Latonia VFW 48th and Decoursey Latonia, KY 41015 Feb. 11, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Daniel William Orta, Jr., 90, of Covington, KY, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born in Colton, CA, on January 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Daniel and Louisa Orta. Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as an airplane and helicopter repairman. He went on to work for the City of Covington as a Heavy/Light Equipment Operator until his retirement. Daniel enjoyed all sports, especially boxing. He loved to dance, a stiff drink and the occasional fist fight. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his son: Freddy Orta; grandson: David Klein, Jr. and numerous brothers and sisters. Daniel is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years: Betty Orta; sons: Daniel D. Orta, Marty Orta, David (Amy) Klein and Steven (Pam) Klein; daughters: Brenda McCracken, Jenny (Frank) Current and Tina Stevens; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. at St. Augustine Church, 1839 Jefferson Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. A Military Service and Celebration of Life will be held on that same day from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Latonia VFW, 48th and Decoursey, Latonia, KY 41015.