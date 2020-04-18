Obituaries » Daniel T. Evans

Daniel Thomas Evans, 72 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on April 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence, KY. Daniel was born February 16, 1948 in Covington, KY to George and Marie (Nead) Evans. Dan graduated from Bishop Brossart High School. He also served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Dan grew up in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring and retired as a clerk for the DAV, Cold Spring. Daniel is survived by his Brother, Steven George Evans, Sisters, Kathy Evans and Cecilia Clifford. Also nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private blessing for the immediate family. Celebration of Daniel’s Life will be at a later date for family and friends. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the DAV Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.