Burial Date: April 29, 2021 Holy Cross Church Latonia, KY April 29, 11 a.m.

Daniel Steidle, 73, of Covington, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was retired from Cincinnati Electronics, graduate of Holy Cross High School and a member of Holy Cross Church, Latonia. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Eleanor Steidle and his brother William Steidle in 2020.

He is survived by his cousins Ruth Ann, Patrick and Frank Lawson.

Visitation 10 AM – 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM April 29, 2021 all at Holy Cross Church, Latonia. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.