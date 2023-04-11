Obituaries » Daniel P. Hutchinson

Daniel Perry Hutchinson, affectionately known simply as “Frog,” age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 11, 2023. Born in Ohio, Frog called the Greater Cincinnati area home for the last decade. He was the son of the late Lewis E. Hutchinson and Mary Anna [Pickard] Hutchinson. He enjoyed watching movies (specifically horror films) and listening to music with his brother. More than anything, Frog treasured spending time with his loved ones.

Preceding him in death are his parents as well as his brother Matthew Hutchinson. Frog leaves behind the love of his life, Connie Klein; brother Mike Hutchinson (Rhonda); sister Janice Hutchinson; brother Gerald “Gerry” Hutchinson; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

Frog will be laid to rest at his new home in Maine in a private ceremony at the convenience of the family.