Burial Date: October 3, 2020 Erlanger Baptist Church 116 Commonwealth Ave Erlanger, KY 41018 Oct. 3, 11 a.m.

Daniel Louis Turner, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at his Burlington, KY residence, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Dan was born in Stringtown, KY on October 1, 1943 to the late Thurman and Hazel Marie (Reeves) Turner. During his life, Dan graduated Boone County High School in 1961 then attended Thomas More College, Lexington Theological Seminary, and received Associate Degree in Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University. He began his working career at Cincinnati Gas and Electric Company (now Duke Power) and retired after 37 years. After retirement, Dan received his Lay Ministry License and served as Pastor at Mount Moriah Church. In 2000 he and his wife moved to Florida and started Suncoast Christian Church, in Spring Hill. Dan also served as Interim Pastor at First Christian Church in Haines City and Sarasota, FL. Dan also served as Pastor of Constance Christian Church and First Christian Church in Earlington, KY before retiring from ministry in 2012. After ministry, Dan stayed involved with many organizations. He was Pastor Emeritus at Suncoast Christian Church, Elder Emeritus and Former Choir Director at Bullittsville Christian Church, was involved with Tampa Bay Tres Dias, a Kentucky Colonel, Past Master of Hebron Masonic Lodge, York Rite, Past Worthy Patron Order of Eastern Star, a Scout Master of the Hebron Boy Scout Troop, Gideons International, Choral Director for Cincinnati Gas and Electric Company Chorus Train Display, and a member of All Kentucky Disciples Men’s Chorus. Dan loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, Golfing, Gardening, and Coloring. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Roberta Lou Hardin Turner, children David Turner (Sheila), Denise McCoy (Donald), Diana Biddle (Martin), and Dwayne Turner (Kristy), eleven grandchildren: April Elam (Jacob), Daniel Turner (Brittany), Will McCoy (Savannah), Joey McCoy (Carmen), Sean Ellis, Corey Ellis, Evan Ellis, Danielle Polewski, Michael Turner (Anna), Kody Turner, and Matthew Turner, two step grandchildren Tori and Brandon Biddle, nine great grandchildren: Kaylee Ellis, Liam, Dayton, and Rosalee Turner, Bella, Ryder, and Cali Ellis, and Alexandra Turner, sisters-in-law Carol Clark (Kenny), Sandra Drake (Tom), Beverly Pederson (Bruce), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9am until 11am at Erlanger Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will immediately follow the visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to Erlanger Baptist Church 116 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018, Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10306, Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research Residential Opportunities Inc. 1100 South Rose St. Kalamazoo, MI 49001, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or Bluegrass Hospice 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.