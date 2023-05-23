Obituaries » Daniel J. Sinzinger

Burial Date: May 30, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY May 30, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 919 times















Daniel James Sinzinger, age 64, of Florence, KY, was called home to Heaven on May 23, 2023.

Dan was born on February 20, 1959, in Cleveland, OH to Russell and Carol (Swingle) Sinzinger. Raised in Columbus, OH; Dan was a member of the Air National Guard and attended Ohio State University. He was a licensed pilot and an aircraft mechanic by trade, having most recently been employed by Endeavor Air. It was actually work which brought him to northern Kentucky via Lima, OH. It was at CVG with ComAir where he met the love of his life, Ronnetta Reed. Their hearts were joined in marriage and were together for over 25 years.

It comes as no surprise that Dan was very mechanically minded. He was great at fixing things, especially if those things possessed a motor. He loved riding and collecting Harley Davidson motorcycles. He treasured time both alone and with family at their farm in Warsaw, where he had been busy building a barn and a cabin. Dan was also a person devoted to his faith. He was a member of Northern Kentucky Baptist Church. Dan’s family remembers his desire to always help out those in need. This quiet and kind-hearted man will be forever missed.

Those surviving to carry on Dan’s legacy are his beloved wife, Ronnetta Sinzinger; his children Amy Sinzinger and Wes Sinzinger; his siblings William Sinzinger, Joan (Tony) Beckett; his sister-in-law Mary Lou Sinzinger as well as many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his brother David Sinzinger and his parents.

A visitation will be held for Dan on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Chambers and Grubbs, 45 N. Main St., Walton, KY 41094. The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until shortly before the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM (also at the funeral home). Directly following the services, Dan will be laid to rest at Hughes Chapel Cemetery.