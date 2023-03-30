Obituaries » Daniel J. Humbert

Daniel John Humbert, “Humbo” of Cincinnati, OH, and later Florence, KY died March 30, 2023 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY, due to complications from heart failure. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles Humbert and Mary Alice Humbert (nee Moss). He is survived by his siblings: Christine Kelly (Steve), William Humbert (Pam), John Humbert (Donna), and Joseph Humbert (Diana); his beloved children: Brian Humbert, Julie Pendleton (Ty), and Jennifer Humbert (Andrew Carroll); his five amazing grandchildren: Ryne Black (Samantha), Kyle Black, Tyler Black (Kaitlin), Dylan Black, and Abby Done (Dylan), and four (soon to be five!) great grandchildren; 10 dear nieces and nephews, as well as seven cousins, and countless friends. Dan never met a stranger.

Dan was an alum of Archbishop Moeller High School in Montgomery, Ohio (class of 1968) and kept a deep and meaningful connection to his classmates and football teammates throughout his life. He was also a former Air Force Veteran. Dan loved his family and friends (special mention goes to Tim Moorman, his 40+ year fishing buddy!) more than anything. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling out West to see his kids and grandkids, rocking out to the Oldies, his dogs, some cats, and especially watching Moeller beat Elder (Go Big Moe)!

He lived the last 15 years of his life with his best friend and brother, Joe, and his incredible sister-in-law Diana, and their shared amazing dog, Daisy, all of whom helped keep him out of trouble, as much as they could! Dan was full of life, a beautiful and funny spirit, and he will be truly missed by all of us. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Special Olympics Kentucky, or to the League for Animal Welfare (Batavia, OH).