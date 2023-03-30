Obituaries » Daniel G. Wachs
Daniel G. Wachs
March 30, 2023
Burial Date: April 5, 2023
St. Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Hwy Park Hills, KY 41011 April 5, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Daniel G. Wachs, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the age of 75 years old. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, the late Richard & Irene Wachs and a brother, the late Richard Wachs. He is survived by his children, Chad (Taylor) Wachs, Kadie Wachs – Phillips (Carlos), Ryan (Lisa) Wachs and Danielle (Jason) White; grandchildren, Sophia, Grayson, Lincoln, Taylor, Jade, Dominique, Willa, Autumn, Xavier, Sloan, Isla and Harper; siblings, JoAnne (Michael) Hugenberg, Janet (Bob) Albers, Joyce (Lou) Albers and Jeanne (Dale) Dickman. Visitation is Tuesday, April 4th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, April 5th at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011.