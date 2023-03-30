Obituaries » Daniel G. Wachs

Burial Date: April 5, 2023 St. Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Hwy Park Hills, KY 41011 April 5, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Daniel G. Wachs, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the age of 75 years old. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, the late Richard & Irene Wachs and a brother, the late Richard Wachs. He is survived by his children, Chad (Taylor) Wachs, Kadie Wachs – Phillips (Carlos), Ryan (Lisa) Wachs and Danielle (Jason) White; grandchildren, Sophia, Grayson, Lincoln, Taylor, Jade, Dominique, Willa, Autumn, Xavier, Sloan, Isla and Harper; siblings, JoAnne (Michael) Hugenberg, Janet (Bob) Albers, Joyce (Lou) Albers and Jeanne (Dale) Dickman. Visitation is Tuesday, April 4th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, April 5th at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011.