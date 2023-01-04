Obituaries » Daniel E. Young

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

Daniel Edward Young, 70, of Maysville, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hospice of Hope Care Center, Maysville, KYSV. Daniel was born August 13, 1952, to his late parents, William and Mildred Louise (Walters) Young in Dayton, KY. He was a Restoration Manager and Estimator for Affordable Cleaning & Restoration. Daniel was a member of the Revive Pentecostal Church, Maysville, KY and a former member of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department. He had a love for music and played the lead guitar and sang in many venues over the years. He is survived by three children: Daniel (Lindsey) Young, Courtney (Ray) Arlinghaus and Mindy (Brad) Childers; two siblings, John (Susan) Young and Sue (Paul) Rath; eight grandchildren: Carter and Collin Young, Alex, Paige and Claire Arlinghaus and Lucas, Wesley and Ellie Childers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to, Revive Pentecostal Church, 9633 Mason-Lewis Road Maysville, KY 41056.