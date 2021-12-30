Obituaries » Daniel E. Harper

Burial Date: January 7, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 7, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 111 times















Daniel Harper,

(77) July 19, 944 – December 30, 2021

Daniel passed away peacefully in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

He was born in Highland Heights, Kentucky and resided in Cold Springs, Kentucky.

Daniel joined the Army in 1961 at age 17 and served in the Army in Germany until 1964 as a Tank driver.

He worked miscellaneous jobs until becoming a truck driver at McClean Trucking, before his accident that left him disabled.

Daniel had a passion for photography, hunting, fishing, and was an avid gun collector.

A beloved Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Great Great Grandpa, Son and Uncle.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Lousie Harper (nee Soard), and Mother Clara Harper.

Daniel is survived by his daughters, Rhiannon Shyanne Harper, Barbara (late Gary), Betty (late Stan), Josephine (Chris), Mary (late James), Supranee (late Robert), and son’s

(late Clarke) Daniel Sr, David, James, and William.

Granddaughters Amy (Mark), Anna, Brenda (Michael), Christina, Courtney, Elberta, Jackie, Jamie (Kevin), Jessica, Lari Jo (Richard), Rachel (Nick)

Grandsons, Brian, Bono, Cameron, Daniel Jr, Joseph, Joshua, Kimlee, Marcus (Ginger), Robert and late Steven.

19 Great GrandDaughters, 17 Great Grand Sons, 7 Great Great Grand Daughters and 4 Great Great Grandsons

Sister Mary (Howard) and brother Frank.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.