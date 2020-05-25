Obituaries » Daniel E. Due

Burial Date: May 30, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 May 30, 1 p.m.

Daniel Edward Due, 78, of Latonia, Kentucky, passed away Monday May 25, 2020. Daniel was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a fun loving, caring, witty and sarcastic man who loved to take his family camping, on road trips, and on fun picnics. Daniel was known for his brilliant artistry, he participated in the Duveneck Art Show and was awarded a bicentennial letter from the governor of Kentucky for his art work. He was also a parish member of Holy Cross Church. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Claire Due and his 7 siblings. He is survived by former loving wife Mary Due; his children, Amy Due Garner, Jerry Due, Cindy Due Slocuo, Shari Due; grandchildren, Katie, Emma, Sarah, Ian, Elsie, Grace, Eddie, Jack, Isabelle, and Ty; his nephew Hank Willig along with many nieces and nephews; and his brother David Due. A visitation will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home 11am- 1pm with a service and burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.