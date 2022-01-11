Obituaries » Daniel E. Boeh, Sr.

Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Rd Florence, KY 41018 Jan. 14, 1 p.m.

Daniel Earl Boeh, Sr., 76, of Hebron, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY surrounded by his loving family. After proudly serving in the United States Navy, Dan went on to graduate from EKU and later became co-owner of Tri-State Physician Supplies in Cincinnati and eventually retired from medical sales. He enjoyed being with his family, playing golf and watching local sports teams. Dan is survived by Tonja, his loving wife of 13 years and his sons, Daniel Jr. (Harmony) and Derek (Jamie) along with 4 grandchildren, Dominic, August, Gabrielle and Amelia. He also leaves behind his brothers, Roy (Elaine) and Paul, sisters, Mary Schneider, Loretta Harris, Deanna (Clifford) Niehaus and Helen (Daniel) Johnson. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, from 11-1pm at Florence United Methodist Church with funeral services immediately following. A graveside service will be held privately.