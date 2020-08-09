Obituaries » Daniel C. Perry

Sept. 10, 11:30 a.m.

Daniel Charles Perry, 54, of Florence passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Charles and Maureen (nee Burke) Perry, sister Charlette Perry and brother David Perry. He is survived by his sister Eileen (Chad) Anderson, sister-in-law Jennifer Perry and his beloved nieces and nephew. Danny attended Summit Country Day where he was a standout football player and subsequently went on to Wittenberg University where he continued to play the sport he loved. Danny enjoyed hunting, golf, and horse racing but especially loved spending time down at Lake Cumberland where you would often find him on a boat with his fishing line in the water at his favorite “hot spot”. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, laughter and his uncanny fondness of 1970’s sitcoms.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. A private internment service will be held at St John’s Cemetery at an earlier date.