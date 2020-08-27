Obituaries » Dane W. Shumaker

Burial Date: August 31, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 31, 1:30 p.m.

Dane W. Shumaker, of Morning View, KY passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY at the age of 84.

He was born in Ross County, OH on July 12, 1936; the son of the late Earl William Dorothy Irene (nee Everhart) Shumaker. Dane was a graduate of the Ohio State University majoring in Animal Science and Agriculture and had worked and retired as a machinist for the Mazak Corporation. He had been a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Independence, KY but was currently a member of Wilmington Baptist Church in Demossville, KY and often taught Sunday school for several years. He walked with the Lord everyday and would share His word with everyone he met. In his free time, Dane loved to read, work in his garden and especially cherished spending time with his beloved family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Shumaker; siblings, Dale Shumaker of Shepardsville, KY, Ernest Shumaker of Fruitdale, OH, Robert Shumaker of Leesburg, OH; step-son, James Sorrell of Aiken, SC, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Shumaker of Morning view, KY.

Those surviving to carry on Dane’s legacy include his faithfully loving wife of 37 years, Anna Shumaker; children, Christopher Shumaker of Morning View, KY and Lisa Shumaker (Steve Turner) of Williamstown, KY; step-children, Paul Sorrell (Tanya) of Morning View, KY, Mark Sorrell (Tresa) of Xenia, OH, and Peggy Knochelman (Alan) of Morning View, KY; and Eleanor Dowler (Ron) of Washington Courthouse, OH; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather and friend to so many who are now emptier by his passing.

A visitation for Dane will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the wearing of face masks is mandatory, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the funeral home and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home’s capacity, while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Dane will then be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dane’s name to Wilmington Baptist Church, 15472 Madison Pike, Demossville, KY 41033 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.