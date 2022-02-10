Obituaries » Dana M. Kahn, Sr.

SERVICES AT THE CONVENIENCE OF THE FAMILY

Dana M. Kahn, Sr., 84, of Edgewood passed away Thursday morning, February 10, 2022, at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood.

Mr. Kahn was born in Charleston, West Virginia on December 27, 1937, to Olaf and Ruth H. (Moore) Kahn. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. A gun enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, he loved NASCAR and car racing of any kind and he was a Numismatist. Mr. Kahn was a retired Lab Technician for Ellison Technology of Hebron and a machinist.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol M. Kahn in 2013; his parents, Olaf Sr. and Ruth Kahn and a brother, Olaf Kahn II.

Survivors include his sons, Dana M. Kahn, II, Dean M. Kahn and Darin M. Kahn; sister, Sarah Manning; brother, Charles Kahn; stepchildren, Chuck Causey, Jr., Debbie Davidson, Pam Scherer and Charlene Causey; three grandchildren, Sydney Kahn, Adelaide Kahn and Anthony Kahn; and one step granddaughter, Brigid Scherer.

No Visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home is serving the family.