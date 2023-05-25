Obituaries » Dana J. Jordan

Burial Date: May 27, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 May 27, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 157 times















Dana Jordan (Yordanka Ivanova Katerinoval), 71, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed from this earth into the arms of her Savior on May 25, 2023. Dana was born in Varna, Bulgaria. She married Dochko Yordanov (Dutch), August 11, 1974. In 2001, she and her husband immigrated to the United States, where they were able to improve their lives.

Dana was a retired high school teacher in Bulgaria and later taught preschool in the United States. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, traveling and was involved in her local senior center.

Dana is survived by her husband, Dutch Jordan, son, Vasil Yordanov (Eve), and two grandchildren, Maya and Alex.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 27, 2023 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Services will follow at 6:00pm.