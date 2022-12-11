Obituaries » Dan Holden

Burial Date: December 16, 2022 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 Dec. 16, 10 a.m.

Dan Holden, 82 of Union, Kentucky, passed away on December 11, 2022. Dan was born on October 30, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee and raised by his parents: W.D. and Stella Holden. Dan proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He also was a member of the Blind Veteran Nation Chapter, 1st Jr. Vice Commander Life Member for D.A.V., member of the Erlanger Lions Club, and HOF Military Reunion.

Dan is survived by his wife of 37 years: Darlene Holden, Darlene’s children: Catherine (Dr. Michael) Gieske, David (Dr. Lauren) Rich and Julie (George) Zydel, Dan’s children: Kim Shears, Rick Holden and Tracy Caudill, grandchildren: Ashley, Tahni, Corey, Kaylee, Chloe, Lauren, Paige, Megan, Natalie, Sophia, Claire, Nathan and Chaz, great-grandchildren: Boston and Brooklyn and sister: Margaret Hummer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Union, Kentucky. Dan will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul.