DALE DAVID UNKRAUT

Dale D. Unkraut (Florence, KY) was called to be home with the Lord on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the age of 74. Dale was the loving husband of Nancy L. Unkraut (Carr), loving father of Dale D. Unkraut II, loving step-father of Jessica M. Gallichio Schloemer (Danny Schloemer), loving grandfather (Pap) of Daniel R. Schloemer III, Stephen A. Schloemer, and William J. Schloemer. Dear brother of Robert Unkraut, Ronald Unkraut, Donald Unkraut, Jack Unkraut, Dennis Unkraut, Diane Fieler, Karen Schadler, and loving cousin of Carolyn Chapman. Raised in Covington, Kentucky he was one of seventeen children, son of William and Dorothy (Yelton) Unkraut. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War era. He retired from Hillshire Farm & Kahn’s after 25 years in 1996. He helped manage The Anchor Grill Restaurant for the past 17 years.

Services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery at a later date TBD.