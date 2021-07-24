Obituaries » Cynthia E. Hunt

Burial Date: July 29, 2021

Cynthia Elizabeth “Cindy” Hunt, 60, of Dry Ridge, formerly of Ludlow, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at her home.

Cindy was born on November 19, 1960, in Covington to David and Carol Hamm Barnett. Cindy loved her three dogs and she enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Amy Nicole Hunt in 2003; sister, Belinda Marie Barnett; and brothers, Raymond Nelson Barnett and David Roy Barnett.

Survivors include her husband, John Hunt Sr.; daughter Shannon Hunt; sons, John Hunt, Jr. (Sheila) and Shawn Hunt; sisters, Dixie Searp and Joy Lynn Durbin (Michael); brother, Jamie Barnett (Lisa); 15 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Visitation 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend David Dauwe officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.