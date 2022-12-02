Obituaries » Curvan T. Smith

Burial Date: December 10, 2022
Square Oak Separate Baptist Church
200 E. Old Jamestown Rd.
Russell Springs, KY 42642
Dec. 10, 12 - 1 p.m.

Curvan Truitt “Smitty/ Buster” Smith, 92, of Amelia, OH, passed away on Friday, December 2nd at his residence. He loved life and was very active….gardening, cooking, traveling, playing cards and spending time making memories with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Smitty was a Christian and a member of Summit Church of Christ in Northern Ky. He was married to the love of his life, Wanda, for 66 years. When she became ill with Alzheimer’s, he spent the next ten years caring for her every need until she passed away from the disease in 2019. Smitty served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and spent two years stationed in Germany guarding the Berlin Wall. He even earned a sharpshooter medal. He was a barber for over 50 years at his Ft. Thomas shop, “Smitty’s Barber Shop” where he loved to talk about all sports especially the UK Wildcats and the Highland Bluebirds with anyone who came to the shop. Smitty loved being around people. He loved life and was one of the best people you could ever meet who will be greatly missed. Smitty was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lavern Smith; brothers, Curtis & Carmol Smith and sisters, Manice Wilson & Frances Dunbar. He is survived by his sons; Randy (Pam), Ronnie & Greg (Julia) Smith; daughter, Christie (Mike) Rowland; 9 grandchildren: Jessica, Brian, Ricky, Michelle, Austin, Luke, Ashley, Tyler & Joel; 4 great grandchildren: Kyle, Brianna, Katie & Shelby and sister, Marie Osborne. A Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, December 8th, at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas, 106 S. FT. Thomas Ave. A second Visitation followed by the Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 10th, at the Square Oak Separate Baptist Church, Ono, KY. The Visitation will be held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Central Time), followed by the Funeral Ceremony where Smitty will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at Square Oak Separate Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clermont County Senior Services, 2085 James E. Sauls Sr. Dr., Batavia, OH 45103.