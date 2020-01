Obituaries » Cruz M. Farias

Obituary Viewed 30 times















Farias,Cruz Manuel,46,of Covington, KY passed away on December 28, 2019 at his home. Cruz was a fork lift driver for Kutol Company. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 4, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home,Elsmere.