Obituaries » Crissy D. Collins

Crissy Davis Collins, passed away peacefully at her home on January 14, 2023. She was born on October 16, 1947, in Corydon, Indiana to the late Robert W. and Josephine Davis. Crissy attended Indiana University and received her master’s degree from The University of Louisville. She was happily married to Tim Collins and has two daughters, Roury Collins Mosby and Carey Collins Krug, two sons-in-law, Dylan Mosby and Pete Krug and four grandchildren which were the joy of her life, Jackson Dunbar (22), Stella Mosby (14), Maya Krug (12) and Piper Krug (8) and her beloved dog, Chloe. She had a full career as a teacher and a leading female entrepreneur, but her real passion was her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Conquer Cancer.