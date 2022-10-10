Obituaries » Craig A. Weigle

Burial Date: November 3, 2022 First Presbyterian Church 221 E. 6th Street Bloomington, IN Nov. 3, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 402 times















Craig A. Weigle passed away on October 10, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a long illness, surrounded by his immediate family. Craig was born in October of 1988 at Bloomington Hospital. He was 33 years old. Craig grew up in the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, and was an integral, beloved member of several mission teams to the Appalachian region of West Virginia and to Posoltega, Nicaragua. He graduated from Bloomington High School South in 2007 and earned an Associate Degree from Ivy Tech Community College. He also studied biomedical science at the University of Pittsburgh.

Craig was a talented chef and worked in the kitchens of several Bloomington establishments during his earlier working career. He took several courses in the Culinary Sciences while at Ivy Tech. More recently, he worked as an IT Support Specialist for companies in Houston and Pittsburgh. A resident of Bloomington at the time of his death, Craig had previously lived in Houston, TX and Pittsburgh, PA for 4 years.

Craig loved being with family and friends, preparing food, playing games, reading, and watching Jeopardy. He enjoyed the theater, comedy, and had an eclectic taste in music. He was fond of practical jokes, had a big heart, a big laugh, the most beautiful smile, and those who loved him and enjoyed the essence of Craig cannot imagine life without him.

Craig is survived by his baby daughter, Sofia Fumerescu, his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Drew Norris, his sisters Lindsay (Ulmis) Iordache and Hannah Weigle (Zack Kinger), nephews Teddy and Gus Iordache, Grandmother Rosalie Smith, several uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends. The love of his life was long-time partner Ana Fumerescu, to whom he was briefly married. Craig’s father, Mark Weigle, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. 6th Street in Bloomington on Thursday, November 3 at 11 a.m.