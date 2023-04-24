Obituaries » Craig A. McAlpin

Craig Adam McAlpin, 45, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Craig was born on December 9, 1977 at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington. He was a former computer technician for TriQuint and a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Alexandria, KY. Craig is survived by his mother, Helen McAlpin (Barbara Fausz) of Alexandria, KY; father, Timothy McAlpin of Portland, OR. A Memorial Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1 North Jefferson Street, Alexandria, KY 41001, Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.