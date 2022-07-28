Obituaries » Corinne Roe

Corinne was born in Queens NY where she met and married her sweetheart Henry (Harry) Roe, and began their long life together. They raised their two sons on Long Island, settling in Smithtown, NY. Corinne had a gregarious personality and made friends wherever she went. She worked in a clock shop, tended her garden, made her house a home and kept close to her sister Jane and family who lived nearby.

Upon retirement, Corinne and Harry moved to Fort Wright KY where Corinne was a member of the New Friends of Northern Kentucky for many years. She loved meeting new people and lunching with friends at the Greyhound Grill. She was kind, generous and thoughtful – she always put her family first. She spoke her mind in that unmistakable NY accent and had a dry, wonderful sense of humor. When her health began to fail, she used to joke that she was “on the check-out line”, then on July 28 th , 2022 she entered ‘the express line’ when unexpectedly, her heart gave out in the morning.

Corinne leaves two sons, Thomas (Joy) and David, grandchildren Wilhelmina and Matthew, nieces Kathy, Patricia and Veronica. Corinne was predeceased by her husband Harry and sister Jane.

Services are being planned for a later date.