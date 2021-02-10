Obituaries » Corine Gibson

Services are private.

Corine Gibson age 83, resident of Covington, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Rosedale Greene Manor, Latonia, Kentucky. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on May 6, 1937 to Russell and Grace Brewer Crouch. She was a devoted wife, homemaker and mother of seven children. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy Lee Gibson, brothers Charles Taylor, Earl Crouch, sons Harry Gibson, Robert Gibson, daughter Annette Hall and great granddaughter Rebecca Lynn Mullen. Survived by her loving sister Shirley McGinnis, sons Roy (Maureen) Gibson, Marc Gibson, daughters Karen Roe, Grace Fields, 20 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Corine enjoyed dancing, listening to 50’s and 60’s music, playing cards, going to the movies and vacations to Florida. She was a sister, mother, a best friend and a mentor. She loved her children and family. Private services will be conducted at the discretion of her family. Interment Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY serving her family.