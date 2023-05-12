Obituaries » Corey C. Mark

Burial Date: May 20, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY May 20, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 44 times















Corey Cannon Mark of Ft. Wright, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the age of 38. He was born the son of Berkley and Jackie Mark on December 8, 1984, in Mt. Sterling, KY. Corey was currently working as a driver for Atomic Transportation. Corey had a strong work ethic and a great sense of humor. With his big personality, Corey had the ability to light up any room. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, and spending time with his family. Corey was every bit of a family man and genuinely loved providing for his family. He was dedicated to being the best dad he could be to his son, Grady. Corey was truly a one-of-a-kind husband, dad, son, brother, and friend. His belly laugh, loyalty, and presence in any room will be deeply missed beyond any measure.

In addition to his parents, Corey is survived by his loving wife, Ashley Mark; beloved son, Grady Cannon Mark; brother, Tyler (Rebecca) Mark; and several friends and family members who will cherish his memory.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy and Ethel Mark and Leona Cannon.

A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41015. The memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a college fund for Grady in care of Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home.