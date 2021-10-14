Obituaries » Corbin K. Jameson

Burial Date: October 20, 2021

Corbin Kendrick Jameson, 25, passed away peacefully at his Crestview Hills, KY home, surrounded by his loving family. Corbin was born in Edgewood, KY on May 15, 1996. He is proudly a 2014 graduate of Covington Catholic High School who after pursued and received a major in marketing at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics. Corbin was a proud member of the Covington Catholic Tennis Team and of the University of Kentucky’s Fly Fishing Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who greatly enjoyed hiking, fishing, street/mountain biking, and taking his family out West. Corbin had many passions and hobbies from coin and watch collecting to cooking for him and his family. Corbin proudly married the love of his life, Sydney (Humphrey) Jameson, on October 5th, 2021 with whom they both share their daughter, Belle Jameson. Corbin is survived by his wife Sydney (Humphrey) Jameson, daughter Belle Jameson, mother Terri Jameson-Hudepohl (Barry), father Joseph Hugh Jameson, brother Travis Jameson (Kelly Graham), paternal grandmother Mary Jo Jameson, and maternal grandmother Sharon Oliver. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 4pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Close friends and family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be payable to Corbin & Sydney’s daughter’s education fund. Checks payable to: KY Saves 529 FBO Belle Jameson Attention to: Travis Jameson Address: PO Box 95 Silver Grove, KY 41085.