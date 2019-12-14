Obituaries » Cora L. Martin

Cora Leah Martin, 53, of Florence, KY, passed away on December 14, 2019 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Cora retired from Ammon Nursery after 33 years of service as the general manager and co-owner. Born and raised in Boone County, Cora loved to farm, fish, and spend time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred J. Martin and Cora J. Martin; and her siblings, Marilyn Martin and Dave Martin. Cora is survived by the love of her life, her wife, Cindy Martin; and her siblings, Carol (Roger Lewis) Martin, Pat (Gary Vannarsdall) Martin, Paul (Trish) Martin, Kathy (Tim) O’Ryan, Danny (Yulonda) Martin, and Helen (Greg) Ammon. She also leaves behind her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: University of Cincinnati Hospital ENT cancer research.