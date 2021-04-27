Obituaries » Constance Veiock

Burial Date: May 3, 2021 Generations Church 4161 Richardson Road Independence, KY 41051 May 3, 7 p.m.

Constance “Connie” Sue Veiock (nee: Ray), 65, of Erlanger, KY passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her residence in Erlanger. She was born February 18, 1956 in Carrollton, KY to the late Raymond and Louise Ray. Connie was a longtime Elsmere resident and was a graduate of Lloyd High School in 1974. She was a former member of Elsmere Baptist Church and a current member of Generations Church in Independence, KY. Connie was an avid reader, and she enjoyed crafting, especially wreathes. She was a very selfless person and often put needs of others before herself. She was a proud Mamaw, and she loved to spoil her grandchildren. Connie loved fiercely and always put her family first. Connie is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth (Scott) Singleton, stepdaughters: Leatha Veiock, and Tawnya (Dan) Satler, her grandbabies: Zeke and Elliot Singleton, Kaitlyn and Kyleigh Walker, and Ian, Olivia, and Isabel Satler, her siblings: Michael (Tracy) Ray, and Kim (Dan) Ernst, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial visitation will be held for Connie on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM at Generations Church, 4161 Richardson Rd, Independence, KY 41051. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following at 7PM at the Church.