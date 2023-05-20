Obituaries » Connie S. Hillenbrand

Burial Date: May 27, 2023 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 May 27, 11:15 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 71 times















Connie Sue Hillenbrand, 71, of Burlington, KY passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was born September 25, 1951 in Kettering, OH to the late Farley and Ruby Swick. She was a proud member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY and she lived her life with strong Christian values. She loved her family dearly, and she would do anything for them. Connie was a selfless person with a big heart. Even as her health declined, she would continue to offer to help others, even though she could have used the help herself. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Donna Harrold and her brother-in-law: Scott Harrold. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years: Urb Hillenbrand, her beloved children: Jason (Kim) Hillenbrand and Ryan (Rachel) Hillenbrand, her cherished grandchildren: Andrew, Anna, Ava, Hudson, Preston and Sutton Hillenbrand, and her dear sister: Barbara Jackson. A visitation will be held for Connie on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 9:30am until 11:15am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:15am at the Church. Connie will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery following the Mass.