Connie Mahaney (nee Lusby) 74 of Ft Thomas, Ky. Passed away on Friday, January 21,2022 surrounded by her family.

Connie was born on September 15, 1947, in Dayton Ky. To the late Curtis Jackson Lusby and Claire Marie (nee Raum) Lusby. She was preceded in death by her husband David Mahaney, brother Larry Lusby.

Connie was a retired Legal Secretary. She as an avid plant lover and truly enjoyed planting flowers in the spring, with her creative mind she would plant flowers in anything she could find the more unique the better. One time she actually planted flowers in a mannequin leg, and it turned out pretty neat. But her true passion was acrylic painting, despite having macular degeneration in her eyes, she had the ability to bring a plain white canvas to life. She really enjoyed painting everything but one of her favorite subjects were angels. Those angel paintings were for people who were fighting some sort of illness. A lot of times to cancer fighters that she visited in the hospital. As a cancer fighter herself she wanted to bring joy and hope to others. She was a member of St John United Church of Christ in Bellevue, Ky. She was a true Reds fan.

Connie had a great sense of humor, so full of life and had a smile that would light up the room. She enjoyed spending time with her church friends, high school girlfriend monthly luncheons and most of all her family. Connie is survived by her daughter Carmen (Todd) Buck, step-son, David (Christine) Mahaney, Jr., Grandchildren Ashli (Dion) Gordon, Hali (Ricky) Turner, Jillian (Sherri) Schultz and Jacob Schultz, Bonus Grandchildren Trenton and Zachary Buck. Great grandchildren Gabriel, Mya, Jaxton, Charleigh and Amari. Bonus great grandchildren Dayana and Deajah. Brother’s Ron (Marybeth) Lusby, Terry (Tuyet) Lusby and Bary (Chris)Lusby, sister-in-law Sherry Lusby. Three nieces and three nephews and her beloved fur babies CJ and Brandy.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Ft Thomas Ave , Ft Thomas Ky with the service to follow at 11:00 am. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Connie and her family.