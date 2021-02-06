Obituaries » Connie M. Kilmer

Burial Date: February 11, 2021

Connie Marie Kilmer, 68, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2021. She was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Richard and Margaret Pulsfort. Connie went to Our Lady of Providence High School and started her working career with Procter and Gamble, working in marketing research, she worked for Patient First and then for Dr. Rider Pediatric Dentist. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring. Connie was active in the prayer and friendship group at church along with the CHRP organization. Connie enjoyed spending time with her family and nature, especially the fall leaves, butterflies, the sparkle of the sun on the water and drives through country roads. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dianne (late Ron) Schmitt. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Mark Kilmer, sons, Mark Kilmer Jr., Jeff (Stacie) Kilmer, Eric Kilmer, sister, Pam (Ken) Simms, brothers, Richard (Verna) Pulsfort II, Ronald (Carol) Pulsfort, Roger Pulsfort, grandsons, Carson, Cody, Austin, Brady and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, (4011 Alexandria Pike) Cold Spring, Kentucky. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation at www.rls.org/donate-now or the American Cancer Society 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223.