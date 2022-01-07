Obituaries » Connie Lovell

Burial Date: January 12, 2022

Connie Lovell (Barnett) 58, beloved mother, daughter and sister was called to heaven on January 7, 2022 age 58. Connie was born on May 5th 1963 in Ft Thomas, Kentucky. She graduated from Newport High School with honors in Art. Connie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family surrounded by her favorite music but most of all being a mother to her boys. She was preceded in death by Dan Lovell, and her Mother JoAnn Barnett. Connie is survived by her father Clinton Barnett, sons Travis Lovell, Tyler Lovell, Tanner Lovell and Trenton Goff, sister Karen Merman and grandchildren Xander Lovell, Mila Lovell and Kendall Lovell. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Mother of God Cemetery Covington, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Charity of Choice.