Obituaries » Connie Jo Roberts

Burial Date: January 22, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home 313 W. 19th St. Covington, KY Jan. 22, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Connie Jo Pernell Roberts, age 66, of Covington, KY, passed away Tuesday January 14th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Lela Pernell and two sisters Diane Sutton and Evelyn Faye Pernell and nephew John Sutton Pernell

She was a member of South Side Baptist Church in Covington. She was retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center. In the past, she worked for South Baptist Church daycare and Holiday Inn Riverfront. She is survived by her children Gary Roberts Jr and Leah Roberts; 5 grandchildren Aliana Poole, Zoey Poole, Evelyn Stone, Christopher Stone Jr, and Ashur Roberts; and two nephews Ricky Pernell Sr.(Shannon) and Ryan Pernell (Kelli) and their families. She loved all of her family and friends,she was very fun and outgoing person. She will be deeply missed by many.

Funeral services will be Wednesday January 22nd, with visitation from 11am to 1pm and service following at Don Catchen and Sons Funeral Home 313 west 19thCovington, KY 41014