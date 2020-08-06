Obituaries » Connie J. Salyers

Burial Date: August 11, 2020
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
205 Eibeck Lane
Williamstown, KY 41097
Aug. 11, 11 a.m.

Connie Jo Salyers, Age 72, of Independence, KY passed away Thursday, August 6. Connie was born in Covington, KY on September 26,1947. She was a graduate of Lloyd Memorial High School and received her Masters degree in Education from Northern Kentucky University. She spent her entire career as a teacher in Boone County where she later became National Board Certified. Connie married the love of her life, John Salyers in the Summer of 1969 and later had 2 children and 6 grandchildren, who were her world. She was a devoted member of Lakeside Christian Church for over 30 years where she served in the music ministry and as a part of Revive.

Connie’s relationship with Jesus and the love she had for Him was reflected in how she loved others. She tirelessly poured her heart and soul into her students and was known for her creative forms of teaching, as evidenced by the countless number of adults that can still sing the “Presidential Boogie”. Her passion for her students was only amplified in her personal life with her friends and family. Connie was everyone’s best friend and gave her whole heart to care for those she loved. She was the best wife, mom and mimi anyone could ask for and our hearts are broken at her loss.

Preceded in death, by her parents, George Otten and Ruth Otten Danks, her loving husband of 50 years, John Salyers, and her son-in-law Jeremy Lewis. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Barker (Don) and Meredith Lewis, her sister Becky Danks (Mark), her brother Tom Otten (Linda), her 6 grandchildren Jaelyn, Reagan, Camden, Bekah, Noah and Lainey and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, the visitation for Connie will be a “drive-thru” visitation. Friends and loved ones will be able to “drive-thru” and pay their respects to Connie’s family on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at Lakeside Christian Church, 195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, KY 41017.

Connie will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY next to her husband. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the burial will be limited to family and close friends.