Obituaries » Colvert Mockbee, Jr.

Burial Date: July 6, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 July 6, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Colvert V. Mockbee, Jr., 78, of Newport, Kentucky passed away Saturday June 27, 2020. Colvert was a kind and generous man who loved his family dearly. He owned his own construction company and managed rental properties most of his life. Colvert was known as “Mock” and was a friend to everyone he met. He also attended church at Cornerstone Christian Church and loved motorcycles and old cars. Colvert is preceded in death by his parents, Inella and Colvert Verton Mockbee Sr.; his sons, Colvert Wayne Mockbee and Mark Donald Mockbee Sr. He is survived by his children, April Day (Michael), Lance Mockbee (Marie); his grandchildren, Joey, Jared, Mark Jr., Jordan, Miranda, Brett, Joel, Ashly; his great grandchildren, Ronan and Freyja; Donna Sue Mockbee and his brothers, Calvin and James Mockbee. A visitation will be held on Monday July, 6, 2020 from 10am to 11 am at Floral Hills Funeral Home with service and burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.