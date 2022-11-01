Obituaries » Colleen Pugh

Burial Date: November 11, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Nov. 11, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 90 times















Colleen Pugh, 67, passed away at home with her loving family by her side in Hebron, KY on

Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Born in Louisville, KY on December 6 th , 1954, to Ralph Pettit Sr. and Dorothy Jenkins, she was

the youngest of four siblings. A resident of Applewood Lane for many years, she graduated

from Westport High School in 1972 then moved on to attend Morehead State University.

She was married to her first husband, Albert Adkins, Jr. in the family home at the age of twenty.

Colleen became mother to her first daughter, Amy, in September of 1979. After relocating to

Cedar Rapids, Iowa her second daughter, Amanda, was born in 1982. Colleen was a dedicated

mother who encouraged reading and creativity with her children at every turn, she would

sacrifice everything for those she loved. While living in Elberfeld, IN she attended the

University of Southern Indiana where she obtained her associates in Accounting.

Finally relocating to Northern Kentucky in 1990 she used that degree to start a long career at

the IRS.

In 2008, she was re-married to Robert (Tom) Pugh at the Syndicate in Newport, KY.

Together she and Tom traveled to see the landscapes of Alaska, the shores of Jamaica, and the

wilderness of the western United States amongst other places. She worked in various

departments at the IRS during her 30-year tenure, and eventually retired in 2019.

Colleen was a fun, loving, compassionate mother, wife, and grandmother. Her passions were

gardening, travel, and music, but above all came her family. She had a dry sense of humor that

would keep you on your toes; she was a brave and kind soul who wasn’t afraid to do what

made her happy in life. She was known and loved by many.

Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Pettit, Sr. and Dorothy Pettit. She leaves

behind her loving husband of fourteen and a half years, Tom Pugh; daughters, Amy (Matt)

McElheney and Amanda (Craig) Stewart; stepchildren, Jenny Rogg, Dionne Burress, Summer

Ruckel; grandchildren, Madison McElheney, Alex McElheney, Teddy Stewart; eleven step

grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shelia Elliott, Becky Stallings, Ralph

Pettit, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held to honor Colleen’s life on Friday, November 11, 2022, from

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home located at 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington,

KY. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Colleen will be

taken to her final resting place at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY with her immediate

family.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in Colleen’s name to the Matthew 25 Ministries 11060

Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash, OH 45242 or the Salvation Army 1806 Scott St. Covington, KY 41014.