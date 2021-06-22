Obituaries » Colleen F. Perkins

Burial Date: June 25, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY June 25, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 78 times















Colleen Frances Perkins, age 80, of Elsmere, KY passed away surrounded by the love of family on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was born the daughter of the late Collie and Frances (Black) Nevil on October 4, 1940 in Covington, KY.

Colleen was the ultimate crafter, undertaking projects of many different media and techniques. She enjoyed painting and sewing but is probably best remembered as a masterful crochet artist. A sassy spitfire of a lady, Colleen possessed a wonderful sense of humor and an incredibly infectious laugh. Colleen and her husband Mike liked spending time outdoors going camping and fishing. While Colleen loved nothing more than to sit in peace at the edge of the water fishing, it was her utmost joy to share this experience with her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.

In addition to her parents Collie and Frances, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Harry Michael “Mike” Perkins; her brother, Richard Lee Nevil; her grandson, Jeffrey Michael Perkins; nephew, Dwayne Wilburn.

Surviving to carry on Colleen’s love and light and to tell her story are children, Jeff (Blaise) Perkins, Alesia (David) Willett, and Michelle (Dave) Moore; grandchildren, Katie (Marcus) Wilson, Michael (Sullivan) Willett, Dustin (Catherine) Ramler, Dylan Ramler, Hailey Hodgson, and Hunter Hodgson; great grandchildren, Anthony Hernandez Perkins, Charlotte Wilson, Milo Willett, and Emmitt Willett; and brother John “Bill” Nevil; in addition to many nieces and nephews, close relatives and friends.

A visitation to celebrate and remember Colleen will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Colleen will then be laid to rest next to Mike at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, KY. Memorial donations can be made to the family in care of Chambers and Grubbs.