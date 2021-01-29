Obituaries » Colby J. Adams

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required by all guests at the funeral home.

Colby James Adams, age 9, passed away January 29, 2021. Colby loved listening to country music, playing on his swing, watching cartoons, and snuggling with anyone or any dog! He enjoyed going on car rides, anything that was lime green, and sledding, as long as he didn’t have to touch the snow.

He is survived by his parents: James and Kendra Adams Jr., sister: Kiley, grandparents: Brenda Adams, James E. (Anne) Adams Sr., Scott Eilerman, aunts and uncles: Rachael (Clint) Cozine, Jodi Phetterplace, Lee Eilerman, Deana Adams, Jamie Webster, Aleshia “Boo” (Fred) Perkins, Lisa Adams, 17 cousins, and numerous friends.

