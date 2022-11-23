Obituaries » Cody D. Jones

Services are private.

It is with great sadness that Cody Dale Jones passed away on Sunday November 20‘”, 2022, at the age of 29.

Cody was a vibrant, loving person who touched many. He had a great love for music, drawing and physical ?tness. His smile was infectious, and he will be sorely missed.

Cody will be lovingly remembered by his parents Mary (Bill) Biery,

Mark (Shelby) Jones, by his sisters, Kelsey Rogers, Hannah (Blake) Burkhardt, Camryn (Justin) Bowman, his brother Eli Jones, as well as his seven nieces and nephews Kyler, Adley, Harper, Colton, Rhett, Sadie and Rowan, and his grandmother Connie Jones.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather Jerry Jones and his Aunt Victoria Fritzman.

He is also loved and remembered by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

