Obituaries » Clyde Stafford, Jr.

Burial Date: March 6, 2021 Springdale Church of the Nazarene 11177 Springfield Pike Cincinnati, OH 45246. March 6, 2 - 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Clyde Stafford, Jr, 83 of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away March 3, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Stafford (nee Ingram), children Ruth Ann (Buddy) Darland, Dennis Stafford, Connie (Brett) Hall and Butch (Deb) Stafford, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters Doris Bradley, Rosella James and Barbara Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Clyde was the first professional softball player for the Cincinnati Suds, Soapy of Soapy’s Fabulous Five, was inducted into the Northern Kentucky softball hall of fame and traveled the world through his passion of softball. Clyde’s faith was very much a part of his life and was very involved with the Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Nazarene National Softball Tournament in care of the church. A memorial reception will be held TODAY, on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 2-5pm at the Springdale Church of the Nazarene, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.