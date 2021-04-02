Obituaries » Clyde M. Richardson

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Clyde M. Richardson, Jr., age 78, of Morning View, KY, passed away April 2, 2021 at his residence. He was an attorney, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of Staffordsburg United Methodist Church. Clyde enjoyed wood working and gardening. He was a graduate of Millersburg Military Academy and the University of Kentucky, where he was part of the 1962 “Thin Thirty” football team. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.