Clyde E. Becknell

Burial Date: January 31, 2022

Clyde E. Becknell, 81, of Bellevue, passed away on January 25, 2022 at his home. Born January 2, 1941 to the late Shelby and Lela Covington Becknell in Cincinnati, OH. Clyde served in the United States Air Force, attended Xavier University and worked in sales and marketing before his retirement. He was also a member of the United Church of God, in Milford. Besides being with family, Clyde loved being outdoors, tending his garden, and sailing or kayaking. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and grandson, Tyler Gamble. Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Becknell of Bellevue, KY, son, Myk (Leah) Becknell, daughter, Amy (John) Ishmael, son, Matthew (Jennifer) Becknell, son, Phillip Becknell, daughter, Angela Becknell, 4 step-children, 24 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave.) Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the United Church of God 555 Techne Center Dr. Milford, OH 45150.