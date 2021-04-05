Obituaries » Clint Rowe

Burial Date: April 9, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY April 9, 1 p.m.

Rowe, Clint, 59 of Independence, Ky. passed away on April 5, 2021. Clint was a self employed Brick Layer. He is preceded in death by his Parents; William and Georgia Rowe. Clint is survived by his Sons; Anthony Rowe, Justin Rowe, Josh Sizemore, Brothers; Larry Rowe, Bob Rowe, Lester Rowe, Randy Rowe, Chris Rowe, Danial Rowe, Terry Rowe, Jerry Rowe, Sisters; Nancy Rowe, Patricia Jones, Barbara Lauderman, and 7 Grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday April 9, 2021 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 1:00p. Interment will be in Independence Cemetery.