Obituaries » Clint M. Power

Burial Date: July 28, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Hebron 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048 July 28, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 97 times















Clint Michael Power, 41 years of age, of Hebron, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Clint is survived by his loving parents Jane and Carl Power, Jr. He was the loving father of Ashlynn Grace Power and Colton Michael Power. Dear brother of Craig Alan Power of Slidell, Louisiana and Dena Katherine Power of Gainesville, Florida. Beloved grandson of Katherine Brewer of El Dorado, Arkansas and Galia Power of Houston, Texas. Clint also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jack Brewer and Carl Power, Sr. Clint earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Professional Sales from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He recently worked developing his own landscape business in Northern Kentucky. He enjoyed water sports, fishing, and had a great passion for soccer, but his greatest joy was the cherished time with his children. Clint was blessed with many dear friends who live all over the country due to many relocations of his family. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing will be required for anyone entering the funeral home or attending the committal service at the cemetery. Memorial donations may be left in Clint’s honor to Florence Church of Christ, 1141 Boone Aire Road, Florence, KY 41042 or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.