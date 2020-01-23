Obituaries » Clifford E. Scott

Burial Date: February 1, 2020 Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th Street Burlington, KY 41005 Feb. 1, 2 p.m.

Clifford Edwin Scott, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his Belleview, KY residence. Clifford was born in Grant, KY on November 9, 1925 to the late Vernon and Pearl Scott (nee Ryle). During his life, Clifford served his country in the U.S. Army, worked as a farmer, was a member of Belleview Baptist Church, served as Sunday School Director at Belleview Baptist, was Director Emeritus of Boone County Farm Bureau, and was Past President of Farmers Mutual Insurance. Clifford was recently preceded in death by his brother Sebern Scott. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Alice Ruth Scott (nee Eggleston), children Dale Scott (Bonita), John Scott (the late Karen), Nancy McVay (Mike), and Sue Meyers (Shannon), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving family members. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12pm until 2pm at Belleview Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th St. Burlington, KY 41005.