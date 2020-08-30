Obituaries » Clifford E. Ard

Burial Date: September 3, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Sept. 3, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Clifford E. Ard, 79 of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in on March 17, 1941 to the late Johnie & Sarah Ard. Clifford enjoyed watching UK basketball and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter and his devoted dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jewell Ard, granddaughter Kaylee Faulkner and son-in-law Phil Faulkner. He is also survived by brothers Paul (Francie) & Cecil (Sheila) Ard and sister Geraldine (Glen) Tarter + a host of other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Judy Faulkner, brothers Lowell & James Ard, Herb Davenport and sisters Katherine Ard & Norma Ayers.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11 AM – Noon at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. A service will be held following the visitation at Noon at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest next to his daughter at Highlands Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Clifford (21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226 Ester, FL 33928.